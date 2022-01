An armoured personnel carrier is seen near the mayor's office during protests triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ALMATY, Jan 5 — Protesters seized control of the airport of Kazakhstan’s biggest city Almaty today, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the Central Asian country was hit by a wave of unrest that started with demonstrations against fuel price rises.

All flights to and from Almaty are temporary cancelled, the source said. — Reuters