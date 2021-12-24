Vietnam aims to vaccinate adult population with booster by end-March

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 coronavirus testing in Hanoi August 29, 2021. — AFP pic

HANOI, Dec 24 — Vietnam aims to vaccinate all of its adult population with a coronavirus booster shot by the end of the first quarter of next year, the health ministry said on Friday.

The South-east Asian country has seen a surge in daily infections since it lifted most of its movement restrictions in October, but has not reported any cases of the Omicron variant.

“The Covid-19 situation has been evolving in a complicated manner recently, with a rising trend in new infections,” the ministry said in a statement.

The country reported 16,377 infections on Thursday, raising its overall caseload to 1.6 million, with 30,500 deaths.

More than 62 per cent of its population of 98 million have received at least two vaccine shots. — Reuters