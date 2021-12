Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged people to diligently enforce health protocols. — Reuters pi

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JAKARTA, Dec 16 — Indonesia is working hard to stem the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant after detecting its first case, its President Joko Widodo said today.

In a public address the president urged people to diligently enforce health protocols, and local governments to accelerate testing and contact tracing. — Reuters