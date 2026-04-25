KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — After the announcement of Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Aman as the new Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Malaysians will likely be curious about Abdul Halim’s background.

His appointment, made under subsection 5(1) of the MACC Act (Act 694), received the consent of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim.

Abdul Halim brings to his new role decades of judicial experience.

A former High Court judge, Abdul Halim retired from the bench in 2023 after nearly two decades of service.

According to Bernama, Abdul Halim holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree from the University of Malaya and a Master of Laws from the University of Hull in the United Kingdom.

His judicial career began in 2005 when he was appointed a Judicial Commissioner. He was elevated to High Court Judge in 2007, subsequently serving in the Kuantan, Johor Bahru, and Shah Alam High Courts before his mandatory retirement in 2023.