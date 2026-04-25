KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Police have dismantled a subsidised diesel smuggling syndicate with the arrest of eight individuals in Ops Taring Bravo 1 at three factories in Shah Alam and Sungai Buloh, yesterday.

Wildlife Crime Bureau/Intelligence and Special Investigation (WCB/PSK) commander Datuk Mohd Zaki Ashar said 124,950 litres of subsidised diesel worth RM645,632 were seized during the 3.50 pm raid.

He said the eight individuals arrested comprised six locals and two foreigners, aged between 27 and 56, who played various roles, namely security guard, factory supervisor, manager, storekeeper, workers, as well as tanker lorry attendant and driver.

“The syndicate carried out subsidised diesel diversion activities in a sophisticated and organised manner by manipulating the supply chain to reap substantial profits.

“More concerning is that the syndicate also operated aggressively by reselling the diesel into the industrial market at significantly higher prices,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zaki said the syndicate, active since early this year, collected subsidised diesel in stages around Selangor before smuggling it out in bulk for sale at RM4 per litre in 5,000-litre quantities to third parties acting as collection and storage centres.

He added that the diesel was then resold and distributed daily in volumes of 5,000 to 6,000 litres at between RM4.80 and RM5.00 per litre to several industrial and construction companies in the Klang Valley.

“The operation, which also involved the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) and Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), led to the seizure of two tanker lorries, 10 intermediate bulk containers (IBCs), six pump machines with hoses and 12 skid tanks, bringing the total value of seizures to RM1,827,712,” he said.

Mohd Zaki said all seized items, suspects and confiscated subsidised diesel have been handed over to the Selangor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) for further investigation under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

He said the two foreign nationals arrested were handed over to the Sungai Buloh Police headquarters for further investigation under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963. — Bernama