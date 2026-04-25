TOKYO, April 25 — Two forest fires in northern Japan’s Iwate Prefecture ‌burned into a fourth day today as ground and aerial firefighting efforts expanded to more than 1,000 personnel.

The ‌blazes are pushing closer to the residential areas of the town of Otsuchi, where about a third of the town’s residents were ordered to evacuate.

One fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon in a mountainous area of Iwate Prefecture, followed by another two hours later about 10km away and near Otsuchi’s residential area.

‌Flames are threatening homes in multiple districts, ⁠with 1,225 firefighters, including teams ⁠dispatched from outside the prefecture, ⁠battling the blazes from ⁠ground and ⁠air.

Two helicopters doing water drops fly over smoke from a forest fire on the side of a hill side near the town of Otsuchi, in Iwate Prefecture on April 25, 2026. — AFP pic

Helicopters from several prefectures and Japan’s Self-Defence Forces are conducting aerial water drops.

The ⁠wildfires have scorched more than 730 hectares and forced evacuation orders covering 1,541 households and 3,233 people as of this morning.

Eight buildings, including one residence, have burned. No casualties have ⁠been reported.

No rain is forecast over the coming week, according to the Japan Meteorological ⁠Agency.

Together the fires have burned up the ⁠third-largest ⁠area of any wildfire in Japan, behind an Ofunato fire that consumed about 3,370 hectares in 2025 and ‌the Kushiro fire in 1992 that consumed 1,030 hectares, according to media reports. — Reuters