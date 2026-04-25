KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Two motorcyclists were arrested by the police for allegedly performing dangerous stunts along Putra Bridge in Putrajaya that went viral on Thursday.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said they identified one out of two rmotorcyclists performing dangerous stunts on high-powered motorcycles before the man, 31, showed up at the Putrajaya police headquarters’ traffic station and confessed to performing the stunts at 12.30 am April 19.

“Preliminary investigations also revealed that the group was at the location to create social media content and not to race.

“Investigations are ongoing to identify the real cause of the incident. It seems that it was the first time the group gathered at the location near Putra Mosque,” he said in a statement today.

The police also arrested another motorcyclist, 33, and seized two high-powered motorcycles believed to be used for the stunts, he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 81 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Statements from both men have been taken and both have been released on police bail yesterday, he said, adding that they were still tracking down several other individuals believed to be involved in the video recording. — Bernama