Trump testimony sought in fraud probe of his company: report

NEW YORK, Dec 10 — New York’s top justice official wants former US president Donald Trump to testify in an investigation into possible fraud in his namesake real estate group, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

State Attorney General Letitia James has asked Trump to testify in person at her office in the probe into whether the Trump Organization may have illegally reported false values on its properties, potentially to gain banking and tax advantages, according to the Post.

James wants Trump to testify on January 7, the Post said, citing people familiar with the matter.

James’ office declined to comment on the report. There was no immediate comment from Trump.

The probe is looking into whether the Trump Organization fraudulently overstated the value of certain properties when seeking bank loans, and later reported much smaller values when declaring assets for tax-related purposes.

Trump’s son Eric, who is executive vice president of the Trump Organization, was interviewed by James’ office on the issue in October 2020.

The former president is facing pressure from several legal probes. He was questioned for more than four hours on October 18 for a lawsuit by a group of protestors who allege that his security guards assaulted them six years ago.

The Trump Organization is also under investigation by the Manhattan district attorney for possible financial crimes and insurance fraud.

In July the Trump Organization and its long-serving finance chief, Allen Weisselberg pleaded not guilty in a New York court to 15 felony fraud and tax evasion charges.

That trial will begin in mid-2022.

Trump meanwhile is battling to prevent years of his tax returns from being released to prosecutors.

And in Washington he is trying to prevent a congressional probe into the January 6 attack by his supporters on the US Capitol from accessing White House records related to that day.

There have been concerns that the New York investigations would lose momentum next year, after James declared plans to run for New York governor and the Manhattan prosecutor, Cyrus Vance, decided to step down at the end of this year.

However, on Thursday James announced she was no longer in the governor’s race and would stand for reelection next year to stay on in her current position.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” she said in a statement.

“There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job,” she said, making no specific mention of the Trump case. — AFP