Biden sees ‘incredible’ economic potential in climate fight

US President Joe Biden presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders’ Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland November 1, 2021. — Andy Buchanan/Pool pic via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GLASGOW, Nov 1 — US President Joe Biden told the COP26 climate summit today that the massive response needed to stop the climate crisis should be seen as an opportunity for the world’s economies.

“Within the growing catastrophe I believe there’s an incredible opportunity — not just for the United States, but for all of us,” he said.

Biden pushed back against criticism that transforming economies to reduce greenhouse gases and reliance on fossil fuels will hurt jobs, arguing that “it’s about jobs”.

Electrifying transport, building solar panel and wind turbine networks “create good, paying union jobs for American workers”.

Continuing down the same path is already causing economic damage, Biden said.

“We’re standing at an inflection point in world history,” Biden said, describing the proliferation of wildfires, droughts and other climate-related disasters.

“Climate change is already ravaging the world,” he said. It’s not hypothetical. It’s destroying people’s lives and livelihoods.

“We have the ability to invest in ourselves and build an equitable, clean-energy future and in the process create millions of good paying jobs and opportunities around the world.

“We meet with the eyes of history upon us,” Biden told the summit in Glasgow, Scotland. “Every day we delay, the cost of inaction increases, so let this be the moment when we answer history’s call, here in Glasgow.

“God bless you all and may God save the planet,” he said in closing. — AFP