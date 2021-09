Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly greeted Russian citizens as 'dear friends' on television. — Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin pic via Reuters

MOSCOW, Sept 20 — Russian President Vladimir Putin today thanked Russians for their trust after the ruling United Russia party that supports him won an emphatic parliamentary majority in an election that opponents said was marred by large-scale fraud.

“Special words of thanks, of course, I want to address to the citizens of Russia, to thank you for your trust, dear friends,” Putin said on state television. — Reuters