Police: Man threatens to detonate grenade in Ukraine government building

KYIV, Aug 4 — Kyiv police said today that an unknown man broke into the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and threatened to detonate a grenade.

Video on the incident online, which could not immediately be verified by Reuters, showed a man in jeans and a striped T-shirt in one of the lobbies of the building where government ministers meet. He is holding something in his right hand and is shouting that he has a grenade.

The prime minister’s office is in the building, but it was not immediately clear if he or any other ministers were present at the time. The prime minister’s spokeswoman declined to comment. — Reuters