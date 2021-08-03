Officer who responded to US Capitol attack is third to die by suicide

Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather at the west entrance of the Capitol during a ‘Stop the Steal’ protest outside of the Capitol building in Washington DC January 6, 2021. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 ― A third police officer who responded to the January 6 riot at the US Capitol died by suicide last week, the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department said yesterday.

Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead in his home Thursday, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, joined MPD in May 2003.

This is the third known suicide of a police officer who responded to the attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith and US Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood also responded to the Capitol riot and later died by suicide.

More than 500 people so far have been charged with crimes stemming from the January 6 riot, even as Trump allies try to downplay the incident. ― Reuters

* In Malaysia, suicide helpline Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day via 03-76272929.