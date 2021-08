A police officer manages people who came to receive a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine outside a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad, India June 30, 2021. ― Reuters pic

MUMBAI, Aug 2 — India reported 40,134 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a government statement said today.

Deaths rose by 422 in the same period, according to the federal health ministry. — Reuters