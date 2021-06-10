Keiko Fujimori wants 200,000 votes annulled in Peru election

Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori gather in Lima, Peru June 9, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LIMA, June 10 — Peru’s right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori — narrowly behind leftist Pedro Castillo in the country’s presidential vote — asked election authorities Wednesday to annul the results from 802 polling stations, the equivalent of 200,000 votes.

Fujimori made the announcement at a press conference in Lima, as the most recent official results from Sunday’s election show 49.7 per cent support for her against 50.2 per cent support for Castillo, with the results from 99 per cent of all polling stations counted. — AFP