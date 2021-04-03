Argentine leader Alberto Fernandez says tests positive for Covid-19

Argentina’s president Alberto Fernandez tests positive for the new coronavirus. — Pool pic via Reuters

BUENOS AIRES, April 3 ― Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has tested positive for the new coronavirus, is waiting for the result to be confirmed and is in good spirits despite having a light fever, the first-term Peronist leader tweeted today.

“I am in good physical condition,” the president, who turned 62 on Friday, said in a tweet. He had received Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus early this year.

“I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, but I am in good spirits,” Fernandez tweeted.

He is in isolation, under Covid-19 protocols, but remains on the job. Argentina's vice president is the country's former leader Cristina Fernandez, no relation to the president.

The South American country has been on a lockdown of varying degrees for more than a year against the pandemic. Covid-19 has killed more than 56,000 Argentines so far. Some 682,868 Argentines have been fully vaccinated, with older people and health car workers getting priority, the government says. ― Reuters