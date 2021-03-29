Teen girls charged in Washington carjacking that killed Pakistani food deliverer

Two teenaged girls were charged with the murder and carjacking of a Pakistani immigrant killed last week. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

WASHINGTON, March 29 — Two girls, ages 13 and 15, were charged with the murder and carjacking of a Pakistani immigrant killed last week while working at his job delivering food in Washington, D.C., in an incident a bystander captured on video.

Mohammad Anwar, 66, died when police said the girls, armed with a taser, sped off in his car as he clung to the driver’s side with the door open and crashed seconds later just outside the ballpark of the Washington Nationals.

A video posted on Saturday shows the encounter unfolding in a minute and a half, ending with Anwar’s Honda Accord on its side, the girls climbing out and a fatally injured Anwar sprawled and motionless on the sidewalk.

By Sunday afternoon, the video had been seen at least 5.5 million times on Twitter.

Police did not identify the juvenile suspects, one of whom is from the District of Columbia and the other is from neighbouring Fort Washington, Maryland.

Anwar, who lived in suburban Springfield, Virginia, and was at his delivery job for Uber Eats when he was killed, was described in a GoFundMe post as “a hard-working Pakistani immigrant who came to the United States to create a better life for him and his family.”

The GoFundMe campaign, launched on behalf of his family, had raised more than US$500,000 (RM2.07 million) by yesterday afternoon to cover the costs of a funeral and to provide for his survivors. — Reuters