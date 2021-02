US ship sails in South China Sea by China-claimed islands

File picture of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transiting the South China Sea in this US Navy picture taken October 29, 2015. — Reuters pic

BEIJIJNG, Feb 17 — A US Navy warship sailed by islands claimed by China in the South China Sea today in a freedom of navigation operation, marking the latest move by Washington to challenge Beijing’s territorial claims in the contested waters.

The US Navy’s 7th Fleet said destroyer USS Russell “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the Spratly Islands, consistent with international law.”

China claims sovereignty over the entire archipeligo, but Brunei, Malaysia, The Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have lodged competing claims for some or all of the islands.

China’s extensive territorial claims in the resource-rich waters have become a hot button issue in an increasingly testy Sino-US relationship. The two countries are at odds over trade, the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hong Kong, Taiwan and accusations of human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims.

Washington has denounced what it called Beijing’s attempts to bully neighbours with competing interests. China has repeatedly denounced what it called US efforts to foment unrest in the region and interfere in what it regards as its internal affairs.

The US ship’s pass by the Spratly Islands follows a joint exercise by two US carrier groups in South China Sea and another warship sailing near Chinese-controlled Paracel islands earlier this month. Those actions had suggested that the Biden administration was not about to scale back operations challenging Beijing’s claims after the ramp-up seen during the Trump administration. — Reuters