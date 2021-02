Health workers perform a Covid-19 rapid antigen test at a temporary health tent in Mexico City, February 12, 2021. — AFP pic

MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 — Mexico’s health ministry yesterday reported 4,099 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the country and 436 more deaths, bringing its total to 1,992,794 infections and 174,207 deaths.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the health ministry has said. — Reuters