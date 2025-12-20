IPOH, Dec 20 — The full ban on the use of single-use plastic bags across Perak, which was scheduled to take effect from Jan 1, has been postponed to March 1, 2026.

State Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Teh Kok Lim said the ban will also apply to areas such as permanent reserved forests, the Royal Belum State Park and Pulau Sembilan State Park, as well as geopark tourism attractions in Lenggong and the Kinta Valley.

It will also cover fixed premises such as supermarkets, convenience stores, fast-food outlets and pharmacies, he said in a statement.

He said the two-month postponement is to provide the public with sufficient time to make the necessary preparations.

“Royal Belum State Park and Pulau Sembilan State Park under the Perak State Parks Corporation, as well as the Kinta Valley and Lenggong Geoparks managed by the Lenggong Geopark authority, will be gazetted as plastic-bag-free zones to protect these valuable natural heritage assets.

“The Perak State Parks Corporation will implement the plastic ban through geo-guides at geological heritage sites and geosites,” he said.

Meanwhile, Teh said fixed premises fall under the jurisdiction of local authorities and include hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping complexes, convenience stores, fast-food restaurants, petrol station convenience outlets, chain stores and pharmacies.

He also said the state government has agreed to take the lead in implementing the policy, with government departments and agencies instructed to set an example by adopting plastic-avoidance practices at official functions and activities.

“These include replacing bottled drinks with glass bottles or water jugs, substituting plastic food wraps on plates, trays and bowls with reusable food covers, not providing single-use tableware and cutlery, avoiding the use of plastic straws, and providing drinking water dispensers for refills,” he said.

The ‘No Plastic Bag Campaign’ in Perak has been in place since 2022 and is implemented every Saturday, with local authorities imposing a pollution charge of 20 sen for each plastic bag provided by premises to consumers.

By June 2023, all 15 local authorities in Perak had fully implemented charges on the provision of plastic bags. — Bernama