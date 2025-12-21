SEOUL, Dec 21 — North Korea said Japan’s ambition for possession of nuclear weapons should be “thoroughly curbed,” state media KCNA reported today.

Japan is showing the intention to possess nuclear weapons explicitly by saying it needs to review the three non-nuclear principles, KCNA said citing a commentary of North Korea’s foreign-policy official.

Japan began making such comments actively as soon as the United States approved a request from South Korea for building a nuclear submarine, the media said.

In October, US President Donald Trump said he has given South Korea approval to build a nuclear-powered submarine, after his visit to the Asian ally for a summit on trade deals with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. — Reuters