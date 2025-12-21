SHAH ALAM, Dec 21 — The body of a newborn girl was discovered wrapped in plastic in the back alley of a supermarket in Section 25 here yesterday.

Shah Alam Police Chief ACP Ramsay Embol said police received a report from the public at about 7 am, after which officers were dispatched to the scene.

“Preliminary investigations indicate the baby was delivered elsewhere and later discarded at the location. Investigations are ongoing to gather all available evidence and information from the surrounding area,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that the body was sent to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital’s forensics unit in Klang for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

Those with information related to the incident are urged to contact the investigating officer, Insp Ahmad Mokhsin Abdul Rahman, at 011-17554394.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama