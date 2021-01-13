US VP Pence rejects invoking 25th Amendment to oust Trump

File picture shows US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence standing while making remarks about early results from the 2020 US presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington November 4, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 — US Vice President Mike Pence yesterday told House leaders he does not support invoking the 25th Amendment process to remove Donald Trump, all but guaranteeing an imminent impeachment vote against the president.

“With just eight days left in the President’s term, you and the Democratic Caucus are demanding that the Cabinet and I invoke the 25th Amendment,” Pence wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, referring to the process that would declare Trump unable to fulfill his duties and install Pence as acting president for the remainder of the term.

“I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our nation or consistent with our Constitution,” he said, hours before the House was to vote on a measure calling on him to initiate the 25th Amendment process or risk an impeachment vote against Trump. — AFP

