In this file photo taken September 1, 2011 Mali’s president Amadou Toumani Toure arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, prior to a summit on the post-Kadhafi. — AFP pic BAMAKO, Nov 10 — Mali’s former president Amadou Toumani Toure, who led the Sahel nation for 10 years before being ousted in a coup, has died in Turkey aged 72, a family member and a doctor said today.

“Amadou Toumani Toure died during the night of Monday to Tuesday in Turkey,” where he had been taken for health reasons, his nephew Oumar Toure told AFP. — AFP