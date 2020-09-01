Extinction Rebellion begin 10-day UK protest

Performance activists with climate protest group Extinction Rebellion peform at a demonstration in St Peter’s Square, Manchester, north-west England September 1, 2020. — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 1 — Climate change protesters converged on the British parliament today, kicking off 10 days of demonstrations to be held across the country by activist group Extinction Rebellion.

Various protests are planned between September 1 and 10, including a “walk of shame” close to the Bank of England, a “carnival of corruption” close to government finance buildings and a silent demonstration outside Buckingham Palace.

Police imposed tough conditions on the protests today, restricting where and when activists could demonstrate and banning vehicles.

“The reason we have implemented these conditions is that we know these protests may result in serious disruption to local businesses, commuters and our communities and residents, which I will not tolerate,” said Metropolitan Police commander Jane Connors.

She said that anyone breaching the conditions could be arrested.

Last year, more than 1,700 people were arrested during a similar 10-day “Autumn Uprising” organised by Extinction Rebellion, which saw major disruption across the UK and large parts of central London blocked off. — AFP