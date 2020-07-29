Philippines confirms 1,874 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths

The Philippines today said more businesses would be allowed to reopen, including gyms and sports facilities. — Reuters pic

MANILA, July 29 — The Philippine health ministry today reported 1,874 new coronavirus infections and 16 additional Covid-19 deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 1,962 while confirmed cases have reached 85,486.

The Philippines today said more businesses would be allowed to reopen, including gyms and sports facilities, internet cafes and pet shops.

Today marked the 15th successive day of 1,000 or more new cases, which has pushed many hospitals nearer their patient capacity. — Reuters