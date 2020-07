Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike speaks to the media after winning the Tokyo governor election in Tokyo July 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 5 — Voters in Tokyo re-elected incumbent Yuriko Koike as their next governor, public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday, citing its exit poll, as the Japanese capital grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and prepares for next year’s Olympics.

Koike’s victory had been widely expected after her handling of the virus outbreak won plaudits from the public. — Reuters