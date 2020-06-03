Six killed in attack on Mexico truck stop restaurant

Six people were killed in an attack on a restaurant in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, the local mayor said yesterday. — Reuters pic

CELAYA, June 3 — Six people were killed in an attack on a restaurant in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, the local mayor said yesterday.

The attack occurred early yesterday in Los Pirules, in the municipality of San Luis de la Paz, about 108 kilometres from the state capital.

“An armed group arrived and mowed down everyone in the restaurant,” municipal mayor Luis Gerardo Sanchez told AFP.

“Six died... and one more is wounded. The deceased were three women who were serving in the place and three diners,” he said.

The mayor said the small restaurant served as a stop for cargo truck drivers to buy a snack or coffee.

Police and members of the National Guard arrived at the scene to cordon off the area and start an investigation.

Guanajuato is an important industrial center in Mexico, hosting major international manufacturers of automobiles, aircraft and other heavy industry.

These activities, along with the presence of important energy infrastructure, have attracted two major cartels which are engaged in drug trafficking, extortion and kidnapping.

Mexico last year registered a record 34,582 intentional homicides, the highest since official records started in 1997. — AFP