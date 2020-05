Total coronavirus cases in Gulf Arab states surpass 200,000, tally shows

Muslims pray while practicing social distancing at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia May 19, 2020. — Saudi Press Agency handout via Reuters

DUBAI, May 28 — The number of coronavirus cases in the six Gulf Arab states doubled in less than a month to surpass 200,000 yesterday, according to a Reuters' tally, at a time the region's two biggest economies move to resume activity.

Coronavirus infections in the energy producing region, which crossed the 100,000 mark on May 11, had initially been linked to travel but then spread among low-income migrant workers in overcrowded quarters, prompting authorities to increase testing.

Saudi Arabia, which has the most infections, said restrictions would be lifted in three phases, culminating in a curfew completely ending from June 21, with the exception of the holy city of Mecca.

Saudi Arabian airlines will operate some domestic flights from Sunday. Government sector workplace attendance, suspended since March 16, will resume gradually on May 31 and state media said on Wednesday private sector employees could go to offices.

The Haj and Umrah pilgrimages, which attract millions from around the world, remain suspended.

In United Arab Emirates, business and trade hub Dubai removed restrictions on movement and business operations between 6am and 11pm. It allowed cinemas, gyms and some entertainment attractions to reopen after permitting malls and dine-in restaurants to do so last month. Workplace attendance in Dubai is now permitted at 50 per cent.

The UAE's capital Abu Dhabi has so far maintained a nationwide curfew from 8pm to 6am, but has also allowed malls and dine-in restaurants to operate with limited capacity.

The UAE government would allow minimum 30 per cent of workplace attendance in all federal ministries, authorities and institutions, starting from May 31, state news agency WAM reported late yesterday.

It was not yet clear whether other Gulf states that tightened restrictions would follow suit. Qatar, which has the second highest infection count, halted all commercial activities from May 19 to May 30. Kuwait imposed a 24-hour curfew on May 10 but said it would return to a partial one at the end of May. — Reuters