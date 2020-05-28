373 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, tally stands at 33,249

Migrant workers chat outside their rooms at a dormitory declared as an isolation area, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore, on May 4, 2020. — Picture courtesy of TODAY

SINGAPORE, May 28 — Singapore has confirmed 373 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

This brings the total number of cases here to 33,249.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. There are no new cases involving Singaporeans or permanent residents.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY