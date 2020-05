General view of the almost empty Khaosan Road, which is usually crowded with tourists, during the outbreak of Covid-19 in Bangkok, Thailand May 22, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, May 25 — Thailand confirmed two new coronavirus cases and one additional death today, a health ministry spokesman said.

The new numbers brought the total number of cases in the South-east Asian country to 3,042 and deaths to 57 since the outbreak began in January, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the Covid-19 Administration Centre.

More than 96 per cent of the patients, or 2,928 people, have recovered, he said. — Reuters