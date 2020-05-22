Covid-19 tally crosses 30,000 mark in Singapore, with 614 new cases

A factory-converted dormitory in Sungei Kadut, Singapore. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 22 — Singapore has confirmed 614 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MoH) in a press release today.

This brings the total number of cases here to 30,426.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Four cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MoH added. — TODAY