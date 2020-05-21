448 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, tally stands at 29,812

A migrant worker rests at a swab isolation facility as he waits for his swab test results at a dormitory, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore May 15, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, May 21 — Singapore has confirmed 448 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MoH) in a press release today.

This brings the total number of cases here to 29,812.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Thirteen cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

According to MoH, seven of the 13 cases were picked up from active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff. Four cases are part of a family cluster linked to a dormitory, while epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the other two cases.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MoH added. — TODAY