Apparatus calibration issue leads to 33 false Covid-19 positives in Singapore

Swab tests are conducted at STLodge migrant workers’ dormitory during the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore April 15, 2020. — Singapore Ministry of Manpower pic via Reuters

SINGAPORE, May 11 — A total of 33 cases previously tested positive for Covid-19 by a laboratory in the republic was actually found to be false positives due to an apparatus calibration issue for one of the test kits.

“Subsequent retesting at the National Public Health Laboratory confirmed that these were negative cases,” said the republic’s Ministry of Health in a statement issued late yesterday.

The ministry said there were no false negative results discovered from its review.

The MoH said it has taken immediate action to rectify the situation, adding that the laboratory has stopped all tests and is working to resolve the calibration issue.

In addition, the MoH said there were two results that had been equivocal, and were subsequently verified to be negative upon re-testing.

As for yesterday, Singapore's Covid-19 cases stood at 23,336, with 425 more cases of Covid-19 infection being discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities here, bringing the total of those discharged to 2,721.

There are currently 1,097 confirmed cases still in hospitals with 22 in the intensive care unit.

The ministry said 19,498 cases with mild symptoms, or clinically well, but still tested positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Yesterday’s new cases of 876 involved one imported case from Qatar, four cases in the community, 11 foreign workers residing outside dormitories and and 860 foreign workers in dorms.

Singapore recorded 20 fatalities since the first two reported on March 21. — Bernama