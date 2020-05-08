768 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, tally stands at 21,707

Dormitories housing migrant workers in Singapore. — TODAY file photo

SINGAPORE — Singapore has confirmed 768 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release on Friday (May 8).

This brings the total number of cases here to 21,707.



The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Ten cases are Singaporeans and Permanent Residents.



“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added.— TODAY