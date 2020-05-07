741 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, bringing total to 20,939

A foreign worker in Tampines Dormitory returns to his room with the catered lunch for his roommates. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE — Singapore has confirmed 741 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release on Thursday (May 7).

This brings the total number of cases here to 20,939.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Five cases are Singaporeans Permanent Residents.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY