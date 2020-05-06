Number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore crosses 20,000 mark, with 788 new infections. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE — Singapore has confirmed 788 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release on Wednesday (May 6).

This brings the total number of cases here to 20,198.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Eleven cases are Singaporeans and Permanent Residents.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY