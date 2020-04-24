897 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, bringing tally to 12,075

File photo of workers’ dormitory, which was gazetted to be an isolation facility after it became a cluster of Covid-19 cases, in Singapore April 6, 2020. — Reuters p

SINGAPORE — Singapore has confirmed 897 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a preliminary update on Friday (April 24).

This brings the total number of cases here to 12,075 and is the first time in five days that the number of new daily infections dropped below 1,000.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Thirteen of the new cases are Singaporeans and Permanent Residents.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY

MORE TO COME