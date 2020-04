S11 Dormitory in Punggol on April 21, 2020. The dormitory is one of several gazetted as an isolation area. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 11 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (April 23) announced 1,037 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of infections here to 11,178.

This is the fourth day in a row that the number of daily infections was more than 1,000.

The vast majority of the new patients are work permit holders residing in dormitories housing migrant workers.

Of the new cases, 21 are Singaporeans or permanent residents. — TODAY