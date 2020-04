Swab tests are conducted at STLodge migrant workers’ dormitory during the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore, in this April 15, 2020 photo obtained via social media. — Picture by Singapore Ministry of Manpower via Reuters

SINGAPORE, April 18 — Singapore’s health ministry confirmed 942 new coronavirus infections today, a new daily record, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the city-state to 5,992.

The vast majority of the new cases are of “work permit” holders living in foreign worker dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement today. — Reuters

