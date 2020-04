People queue to enter a mall, as mall capacity is regulated in a series of social distancing measures to curb the outbreak of coronavirus disease in Singapore March 27, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, April 3 — Singapore reported another coronavirus-related death today, raising the city-state’s total fatalities from the disease to five.

The latest death was of an 86-year-old female Singapore citizen, the health ministry said in a statement.

The country has reported 1,049 coronavirus cases in total. — Reuters