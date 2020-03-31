Coronavirus death toll in Italy’s Lombardy rises by around 381 in a day, says source

Italian army soldiers patrol streets after being deployed to the region of Lombardy in Milan, Italy March 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

ROME, March 31 — The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern region of Lombardy, the epicentre of Italy’s contagion, has risen by around 381 in a day to some 7,199, a source familiar with the data said today.

The daily deaths were down sharply from yesterday’s tally of 458 and marked the lowest daily toll since March 25.

The number of cases in the region, which includes the country’s financial capital Milan, increased by some 1,047 to around 43,208, the source said.

The increase in cases was also smaller than the 1,154 registered on Monday and 1,592 on Sunday.

The nationwide tallies will be released at around 6.00 p.m. (1600 GMT). Yesterday, the national death toll stood at 11,591, the highest in the world.— Reuters