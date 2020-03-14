Covid-19: Singapore reports 12 new cases, eight more recovered

Travellers from Singapore wear face masks at the the Sultan Azlan Shah airport in Ipoh, January 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

SINGAPORE, March 14 — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 12 more cases of Covid-19 infection in the republic with one linked to the mass religious gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque in Malaysia.

The 12 new cases added the total positive cases for the republic to 212.

In a statement today, MOH said the case linked to the gathering involved a 44-year-old male Singaporean who had been in Malaysia from Feb 28 to March 3.

The man who is currently warded in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital (SKH), reported onset of symptoms on March 3.

He presented himself at SKH on March 12 and subsequent test results confirmed Covid-19 infection the next day, said the ministry.

Prior to hospital admission, MOH said he had visited Masjid Al-Mawaddah, 151 Compassvale Bow; Masjid Jamae (Chulia), 218, South Bridge Road; and Masjid AlIstiqamah, 2, Serangoon North Avenue 2.

According to the ministry, eight more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospital today, bringing the total to 105.

Of the 107 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving while 14 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, it said.

As at noon, MOH has identified 5,244 close contacts who have been quarantined. — Bernama