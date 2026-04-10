WASHINGTON, April 10 — Americans could see a first-of-its-kind ​fight as they prepare to celebrate the country’s 250th independence: a cage match between the sons ‌of a sitting US president, and the son of a ​former president.

The improbable possibility arose on Thursday when Hunter Biden, son of former Democratic President Joe Biden, challenged Republican President Donald Trump’s eldest sons, ​Donald Jr. and Eric, to a fight.

Biden said he got a call from left-wing social media commentator Andrew Callaghan, who told him that he was organising the match.

“I told him I’d do it – 100% in if he ‌can pull it off. And if he can’t, I’m still ⁠coming,” he said in a ⁠video shared on Callaghan’s Channel 5 Instagram.

The ⁠Trump Organization and White House ⁠did not ⁠immediately respond to requests for comments.

It is unclear if or when this match would happen. The White House plans to host ⁠a similar event – but with actual UFC fighters – on June 14 as part of a series of events celebrating the semiquincentennial of the United States.

Biden became president after defeating Trump in the 2020 election, which the Republican continues to falsely ⁠claim was the result of widespread fraud.

The threatened match between their sons has echoes of a proposed 2023 cage match ⁠between tech titans Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, though that event never ⁠took ⁠place.

Earlier eras of American politics saw bloody political faceoffs, notably the 1804 ​duel between Vice President Aaron Burr ​and former Treasury Secretary Alexander ‌Hamilton, which resulted in the former treasury ​secretary’s death and effectively ended ​Burr’s political career. — Reuters