4 Singapore husbands in court for allegedly conspiring to rape one another’s wives

Seven rape suspects, all Singaporean men, appeared in a district court in February 2020 and were all denied bail. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, March 6 — Four men have been hauled to court and charged with multiple counts of conspiring to rape one another’s wives.

Three other men are also accused of raping the women, but it is not known how they knew the group of four husbands, or if they are married.

The seven Singaporeans appeared in a district court last month and were all denied bail.

Court documents stated that they allegedly committed the string of sexual offences from around 2010 to 2018 in various locations, such as Housing and Development Board flats in the north-eastern area of Singapore.

All involved cannot be named due to court orders to protect the alleged victims’ identities, which were withdrawn from court documents.

Because of this, TODAY will be naming the four husbands A, B, C and D. The other three men will be named E, F and G.

There are at least four women involved.

Rape and sexual assault by penetration both carry a maximum punishment of 20 years’ jail, as well as the possibility of a fine or caning. Offenders above the age of 50 cannot be caned by law.

These are the details of the alleged offences. Court documents did not state which woman was married to which man:

A, 38 years old (seven charges)

Around 2010: Conspired with D for him to rape a 29-year-old woman

2012: Raped another one of the women, then aged 35, on two occasions

2013: Raped a 36-year-old woman

Around 2013: Conspired with C for him to rape a 32-year-old woman

Around 2014: Conspired with B for him to rape a 33-year-old woman

Around Aug 9, 2018: Raped a woman, then aged 42

B, 41 years old (four charges)

Around 2012: Conspired with A for him to rape a woman, then aged 35, on two occasions

Around 2013: Conspired with A for him to rape a 36-year-old woman

2014: Raped a woman, then aged 33

C, 51 years old (two charges)

2013: Raped and sexually penetrated a 32-year-old woman

D, 43 years old (three charges)

2010: Raped a 38-year-old woman

2010: Sexually assaulted another woman, then aged 29

Around Aug 9, 2018: Conspired with A for him to rape a woman, then aged 42

E, 34 years old (three charges)

Between 2017 and 2018: Sexually assaulted a 38-year-old woman and raped her on two occasions

F, 41 years old (one charge)

2010: Raped a 29-year-old woman

G, 45 years old (one charge)