Three new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including RI student

Case 95, a 44-year-old Singaporean man, is warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. He is linked to Case 93, a 38-year-old Singaporean man. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 — There were three new cases of Covid-19 infection as of noon on Thursday, including a Raffles Institution (RI) student, while another four patients have recovered and been discharged.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 96. Of these, 66 have fully recovered while 30 are still in hospital, the Ministry of Health said.

Patients in critical condition under intensive care have increased to eight.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a press release that the RI student fell ill on February 21 and has been on medical leave. He has not been in school since.

RI said that it will suspend school for Year 1 to 6 on Friday, among other precautionary measures. School will resume on Monday.

About the new cases

Case 94

A 64-year-old Singaporean woman who has not recently travelled to China, or Daegu or Cheongdo — the epicentres of the outbreak in South Korea.

She reported an onset of symptoms on February 11 and went to a general practitioner clinic on February 17, 20 and 24.

On February 24, she was referred to the Singapore General Hospital, where she was warded in an isolation room. She was diagnosed with Covid-19 infection on the afternoon of February 26.

She lives in the Jalan Jurong Kechil area.

Case 95

A 44-year-old male Singaporean with no recent travel history to China, Daegu or Cheongdo.

He is linked to Case 93, a 38-year-old Singaporean man who was one of two new patients reported on Wednesday.

Case 95 was confirmed with Covid-19 infection on Thursday morning.

He is warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Case 96

A 12-year-old male Singaporean who has no recent travel history to China, Daegu or Cheongdo.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on the afternoon of Feb 27, and is warded in an isolation room at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

He is a student at RI and is linked to Case 94.

Links between previous cases

Further epidemiological investigations and contact tracing have uncovered links between previously announced and new cases, MOH said. This was made possible with the assistance of the Singapore Police Force.

Six of the locally transmitted confirmed cases (Cases 31, 33, 38, 83, 90 and 91), as well as Cases 8 and 9, are linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore (146B Paya Lebar Road).

These six cases are now linked to another 23 confirmed cases (Cases 48, 49, 51, 53, 54, 57, 58, 60, 61, 62, 63, 66, 67, 68, 70, 71, 73, 74, 78, 80, 81, 84 and 88) who are connected to the Grace Assembly of God.

Nine of the confirmed cases (Cases 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 28, 34 and 40) are linked to Yong Thai Hang (24 Cavan Road), a health product shop off Lavender Street.

Three of the confirmed cases (Cases 30, 36 and 39) are linked to the private business meeting held at the Grand Hyatt Singapore from January 20 to 22.

Five of the confirmed cases (Cases 42, 47, 52, 56 and 69) are linked to the Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site. — TODAY