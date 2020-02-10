Coronavirus: Singapore confirms two more cases

One of the cases is an officer who had served quarantine orders on two individuals from Wuhan. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Feb 10) confirmed two more new cases of the novel coronavirus, even as one patient has recovered to become the seventh to be discharged from hospital, while another seven patients are in critical condition.

Of the two new cases, one is a Certis Cisco officer who had served quarantine orders on two individuals from Wuhan who subsequently tested positive for the virus.

The other is a two-year-old girl who was on the evacuation flight from Wuhan on Jan 30.

Of the 23 locally transmitted cases, epidemiological investigations and contact tracing have uncovered links between 15 of the cases with the three currently known clusters, MOH said.

Contact tracing is underway for the other eight locally transmitted cases, including Case 44, to establish if they are linked to previous cases or persons with travel history to mainland China.

About the confirmed cases

Case 44

A 37-year-old male Singapore Citizen with no recent travel history to China. He is currently warded in an isolation room at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

He reported onset of symptoms on Jan 31, and had sought treatment at a general practitioner clinic on Feb 2. He went to KTPH on Feb 6 where he was immediately isolated.

Subsequent test results confirmed 2019-nCoV infection on the afternoon of Feb 9.

Prior to hospital admission, he had gone to work at Certis Cisco Centre (20 Jalan Afifi), and had been on duty at Chingay 2020. Prior to onset of symptoms, he had served quarantine orders on two individuals from Wuhan who were subsequently tested positive for 2019-nCoV.

He stays at Sembawang Drive.

Case 45

A two-year-old female Singapore Citizen who was evacuated from Wuhan on Jan 30. She was without symptoms when she boarded the flight, and was placed under quarantine upon landing in Singapore.

She was referred to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) on Feb 7 based on initial test results, and was immediately isolated.

She was subsequently confirmed to have 2019-nCoV infection on the morning of Feb 10.

To date, a total of seven cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital, MOH said. Of the 38 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As of 12pm on Feb 10, 581 of the suspect cases have tested negative for 2019-nCoV, and 45 have tested positive. Test results for the remaining 39 cases are pending.

Contact tracing for the confirmed cases is ongoing. MOH has identified 1,026 close contacts. Of the 927 who are still in Singapore, 896 have been contacted and are being quarantined or isolated. Efforts are ongoing to contact the remaining 31 close contacts. — TODAY