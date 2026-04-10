KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — The Magistrates’ Court here today fined 34 men after they pled guilty to taking part in a violent riot at an entertainment centre in Cheras last week, an incident that involved firearms, explosives and other weapons.

Magistrate Faezahnoor Hassan imposed a RM3,000 fine on 32 of the accused, aged between 21 and 57, and ordered them to serve four months in jail if they fail to pay.

Two others, aged 19, were each fined RM2,000 in default three months’ jail.

All 34 men were charged with rioting under Section 148 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

The court heard that the group was involved in a violent incident at a karaoke centre in Cheras at about 7.30pm on April 5, where they were found in possession of firearms, bullets, explosives, and weapons including sticks and stones that could be used to cause injury.

The case gained public attention after videos went viral on social media, showing how a group of men used a lorry to ram into the premises, forcing entry before damaging the facade and lobby area with weapons such as baseball bats.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Farhana Mohamad Poad had sought a deterrent sentence, citing the seriousness of the incident, which had caused public fear and disruption.

However, defence counsel Mohammad Arifin Abdul Wahab asked for leniency, saying the guilty pleas had saved court time and costs, and that it was a first offence for all accused.

He also said the men were remorseful and had apologised for their actions.

Police previously said the riot was believed to stem from a business rivalry and revenge, with the group allegedly linked to a gang and recruited for the attack.