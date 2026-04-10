KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged Malaysians to use fuel more prudently as global energy pressures intensify and place growing strain on the government’s RON95 subsidy bill.

He said the administration is trying to maintain the subsidised price of RON95 for now, even as rising international oil prices significantly increase fiscal costs.

“For now we will try our best to keep RON95 price even if the fiscal burden is quite heavy. So as we try to keep the inflationary pressure low, I ask the people to cooperate, play their part by not wasting or reduce their usage,”he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at a mosque in Cheras here.

Anwar’s remarks come amid concerns over global energy market volatility, with the government previously assuring that current fuel stock levels remain sufficient in the near term.

The administration has maintained that supply is stable for now, but rising crude prices continue to exert pressure on public finances due to the continued broad-based subsidy for RON95 petrol.