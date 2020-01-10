US State Dept approves US$2.75b F-35B jets sale to Singapore, reports agency

US approval has been given for Singapore to procure 12 F-35B fighter jets (pic) for US$2.75 billion. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 10 — The US State Department has approved the sale of up to 12 F-35B fighter jets and related equipment to Singapore at an estimated cost of US$2.75 billion (RM11.27 billion), pending approval from Congress, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency said today.

The Asian city-state said last year it planned buy an initial four F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp , with an option for eight more, as it looks to replace its ageing F-16 fleet.

With Southeast Asia's largest defence budget, wealthy Singapore is a key prize for global arms companies as it looks to invest in new technology and upgrade its equipment. — Reuters pic

