SEOUL, Feb 12 — A South Korean court today sentenced former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to seven years in prison for his role in ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched attempt to place the country under martial law in December 2024.

The Seoul Central District Court found Lee, 61, guilty of taking part in an insurrection by relaying instructions to police and fire agencies to cut power and water to media outlets. He also committed perjury ⁠by denying he had ⁠taken these actions during Yoon’s ⁠impeachment proceedings, the judge ⁠said.

“Using physical ⁠force against media outlets critical of the government weakens public opposition to the insurrection, making ⁠it easier for the plot to proceed,” judge Ryu Kyung-jin said.

Special prosecutors last month sought a 15-year prison sentence, arguing the former interior minister played a critical role in ⁠enabling the insurrection — allegations Lee denied.

Lee has been in custody since August after ⁠a court approved his arrest.

He is the second ⁠member ⁠of Yoon’s cabinet to be sentenced for their role in the martial law declaration, after former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years in jail in January. — Reuters